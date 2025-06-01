Dear NE-One
Is it really two weeks since I wrote to you from that beige hotel room in Jakarta? Time has flown, and I’ve lost track of how many taxi rides I’ve taken, beds I’ve slept in, snacks I’ve tasted and off-the-radar places I’ve tried to track down. I’m on the road researching and writing a chapter on Central Java for an upcoming Lonely Planet guidebook, and days have been full-on. Research thoroughly, write daily, move swiftly. Plan ahead, plan in the moment, label the maps, find the guides, meet the experts, figure out routes, ask the questions, know where to stay, plan the pages, explore the back roads, experience the experiences, manage time, stay on top of things. And get laundry done.
With all this going I hope you won’t mind that today’s note is a brief one, and that instead of sending you something new, I share instead links to some pieces I’ve written previously, that you might have missed out on. If you have some time to read (or to listen, as many of these pieces are available in audio):
At My Table: “You’re only courageous if you do something you’re afraid to do” – Dervla Murphy (1931–2022), considered by many as the greatest female travel writer of all time. Click here to read more.
Author interview: Listen to an informal chat with the Vagabond author Mark Eveleigh on walking through Extremadura, sleeping rough in wolf country and how to swear in rural Spain. Click here to listen
Between rocks and hard places: From Zimbabwe, a rather personal story of tradition, and the birds that call the rain. Click here to read more. *Audio version available
In 5 Photos: Lesotho – a journey across the Kingdom in the Sky. Click here to read more.
Ordinary Women, Extraordinary Lives: “I’m proud to be able to show my daughters that you can live your dream” – Shale Biggs, adventure racer and mum of three girls. Click here to read more. *Audio version available
Bali: One morning in time. A gentle offering from the Island of the Gods. Click here to read more. *Audio version available
Indonesia: Traversing more than 17,000 islands through art, film and books. Click here to read more.
A quick reminder before I pack up (again) and head out for the day: if you’re a paying subscriber and would like to join the NE Where On The Road WhatsApp group, please drop me a line and I’ll send you the link. I share every few days one or two photos or a video from the assignment I’m on.
Until next time
Narina x
Reading your formidable list of daily tasks on assignment:
Surely you must be pathalogically organised and microscopically neat?😓
So great to be in the road in Java with you again! Exhausting... but great. ❤️