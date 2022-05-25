You’ve probably been asked before: “if you could sit around a table with five humans, alive or not, who would you invite?” At My Table, a series on extraordinary women, is a response to this question. You’ll find links to other At My Table essays at the end of this piece. Please look here for other travel-focussed stories.

Dear NE-One

It’s a question often asked but I’ll ask you anyway: if you could invite five people – anyone, from anywhere, and any time – over to dinner, who would they be?

It’s something I often mull over, and one thing I know for sure: Dervla Murphy is top of my list. Wouldn’t you want to have dinner with a woman who, in 1963 at age 32, cycled solo from Dunkirk to Delhi? It was a 7000km journey, on which she took one change of clothing, 12 pens and four rounds of ammunition. She carried a .25 automatic pistol – which she used “on a couple of occasions, and finally sold it in Afghanistan”, she said in this wonderful interview in Banff.