Author interview: Mark Eveleigh
Listen to an informal chat with the Vagabond author on walking through Extremadura, sleeping rough in wolf country and how to swear in rural Spain
Dear NE-One
Yesterday evening Mark and I drove to our favourite sunset spot. We poured a glass of wine, watched a female nyala casually browse on the leaves of a yellowwood tree, and then did something we’ve not done before: I hit record on my phone, and began to interview him.
Mark Eveleigh’s latest book Vagabond: A Hiker’s Homage to Rural Spain was released by Summersdale a week ago, and is rated among National Geographic’s top 6 travel reads of 2024. I asked him to open up about why he decided to walk 1225km across the country, what it was like to sleep rough, and why he chose to live as a nomad – and you can listen to that conversation, here:
Back in 2022 I posted weekly updates as Mark walked, and if you’d like to see some photos as well as a map that shows his route, please take a look here: No, it’s not the Camino [Week 1]. On that page you’ll find links to each of the subsequent updates, which are packed with photos.
