Author interview: Mark Eveleigh

I don’t usually go around kissing every person I interview. But travel writer and Vagabond author Mark Eveleigh is pretty special…

Dear NE-One

Yesterday evening Mark and I drove to our favourite sunset spot. We poured a glass of wine, watched a female nyala casually browse on the leaves of a yellowwood tree, and then did something we’ve not done before: I hit record on my phone, and began to interview him.

Mark Eveleigh’s latest book Vagabond: A Hiker’s Homage to Rural Spain was released by Summersdale a week ago, and is rated among National Geographic’s top 6 travel reads of 2024. I asked him to open up about why he decided to walk 1225km across the country, what it was like to sleep rough, and why he chose to live as a nomad – and you can listen to that conversation, here:

1× 0:00 -31:35

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Vagabond is available in bookstores around the UK, and online at all major retailers worldwide.

Back in 2022 I posted weekly updates as Mark walked, and if you’d like to see some photos as well as a map that shows his route, please take a look here: No, it’s not the Camino [Week 1]. On that page you’ll find links to each of the subsequent updates, which are packed with photos.

