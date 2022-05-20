Hello, I’m Narina...

…and this is NE Where, a growing collection of notes for (and, often, about) women who travel, and other curious people.

So, NE Where is a travel publication, right?

Yes – here on NE Where I share stories and photos gathered around my magazine and book assignments, past and present. You’ll find photos and tales that open a window onto intriguing parts of the world like Madagascar, Lesotho and Borneo; there are also stories about and interviews with ordinary women living extraordinary lives; pieces that celebrate women who travel; and insights on places that are off the usual, well-travelled routes.

And, who is this Narina-person?

My name is Narina Exelby (hence NE Where… but you probably realised that), and I was named from the Narina trogon, the elusive forest-dwelling bird my dad saw the morning I was born. I’m a roaming travel writer who shares her life with another travel writer, and we’re based loosely between South Africa and Indonesia.

Since 1999 I’ve carved a life for myself by writing and, sometimes, editing and taking photos. My work has been published in titles including National Geographic, BBC Travel, Lonely Planet and Conde Nast Traveller; I’ve taught a National Geographic travel writing masterclass, and co-authored books including How To Become A Professional Travel Writer and Secret Bangkok – but the stories I share here on NE Where are a little different from those I’m usually commissioned to write. A bit more personal, sometimes; a bit less mainstream. Some are stories I’ve wanted to tell for years, but haven’t found the right place to share them – until now.

Where do we go from here?

If NE Where sounds like your kind of publication, come travel with me! There are two ways you can tag along for the ride:

I hope you’ll join me for this journey – you’re welcome to drop me a line any time – and that our paths cross somewhere, somehow in this wonderful world.

With love