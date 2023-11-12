Welcome to NE Where, a weekly travel-focussed journal for curious people. This piece (which is one from an assignment Mark and I undertook a few years ago) is free for everyone today, but it will be archived in the coming week. For less than $1 a week paying subscribers also have unlimited access to NE Where’s growing archive, which is packed with inspiration and ideas for an unforgettable trip to Bali, stories about exceptional women, and other tales about interesting people and places. Thank you for joining me on this journey!

“This is not a story – this is the truth”

“We will never harm orang-utans because we believe they are our friends.”Photo © Narina Exelby

Dear NE-One

It’s dark out here in the jungled heart of Borneo, where a million leaves block almost all moonlight from reaching the forest floor. Great ironwoods and strangler figs stand guard around us, their branches gently stirring the noises of the tropical night.

“When people tell stories it is up to you to decide if you will believe them,” Bayang anak Penguang gazes into the night. “But this, what I will tell you now, is not a story. It is the truth – and I know this because my family has seen it with their own eyes.”

Bayang pauses to puff life into a smouldering cigarette and smoke trickles beyond the boundary of torchlight.