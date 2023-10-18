If you’ve just arrived from somewhere on the internet – hello! NE Where is a growing collection of notes for (and often about) women who travel, and other curious people. You can find more in my Ordinary Women, Extraordinary Lives series here, and more about NE Where here.

Shale Biggs, at the opening ceremony of the AR World Champs yesterday.

Dear NE-One

I received so many lovely responses to the recent Ordinary Women, Extraordinary Lives piece on Shale Biggs – thank you! – so I thought I’d send a quick note with some info and links, for those who’re interested in following Shale during the Adventure Racing World Champs, which starts in South Africa’s spectacular Eastern Cape province tomorrow.

While it might be a sports event, the teams will be covering a lot of ground – a total of 839km, for those who are on point with their navigation, which the winners will likely complete in 100 hours; the slowest teams will take about 9 days – and so keeping an eye on the various channels will be a brilliant opportunity for supporters to see some truly magnificent and off-the-beaten-track parts of South Africa.

Here’s how you can follow the action:

On WhatsApp: Team Merrell Adventure Racing’s informal supporter’s group will be the best place to keep up to date with Shale’s team specifically, as we’ll be sharing updates from live tracking as well as photos of the team from the event photographers. Please join with this link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/G3hGYmT3SzS4zktqlK2QYU

Live tracking: You can follow any of the 109 participating teams on live tracking, which begins when the race starts at 11am (South Africa time) tomorrow (Thursday). Shale’s team is Merrell Adventure Racing and their race number is 13. Please click here for the link to live tracking.

Facebook: There’s a lot going on on the official event page, including behind-the-scenes videos and live updates, and you’ll find that here.

Instagram: Again, the official Adventure Racing World Series page has plenty going on in its stories and Insta Live, and you can follow that here. Merrell is sponsoring five South African teams and you can find updates of these teams on Merrell SA’s Insta page, here.

Team Merrell Adventure Racing’s social media pages will likely be quite quiet, but regardless you’ll find them on Facebook here and on Instagram here.

Thank you for your support – both here on NE Where and for Shale and her team :)

With love

Narina x