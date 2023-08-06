Welcome to NE Where, a weekly travel-focussed journal for (and, often, about) women who travel, and other curious people. Paying subscribers have unlimited access to NE Where’s growing archive, which is packed with inspiration and ideas for an unforgettable trips off the beaten track, stories about exceptional women, and other tales about interesting people and places. Thank you for joining me on this journey!

Above: Sarinbuana Eco Lodge , in central Bali