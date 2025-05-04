Onguma’s new Trails Camp. Image by David Rogers / Onguma

Dear NE-One

This is a special edition just for you, my treasured paying subscribers: an exclusive look at a feature I wrote recently for Escapes, the Canberra Times’s travel mag (plus some gorgeous images, too). Last month Mark and I were the very first guests to stay at Onguma’s new Trails Camp in northern Namibia – and this is its story:

Walking wild in Namibia

To walk in the African wild – truly wild, where there are no fences or barriers and where big game roams freely – is an exercise in letting go. In letting go of control; of certainty; and of the illusion that we are in charge. Out here, where vultures soar and lions roam, the rules shift. Stripped of the protection of a vehicle, you transform from observer to participant; you become integral to the landscape, inseparable from an intricate ecosystem, and your senses – so dulled by screens and wheels and machines – tune back into life.

I slipped into this heightened way of bei…