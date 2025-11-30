Machu Picchu, that fabled Inca citadel tucked away in the Andes.

As I settle down to write this note, the old Inca citadel of Machu Picchu is cloaked in mist. Clouds swirl around the magnificent stone walls that have stood here, framed by the dramatic Andes, for more than five centuries; the terraces and temples disappear into the mist and then, like a secret whispered, they fade back into being. I know this because I am sitting just over four kilometres (as the condor flies) from Machu Picchu, and I have an uninterrupted view across the Urubamba Valley to the mountain sanctuary.

It took almost half a century for me to get here, but in the month since I landed on Peruvian soil I have left the Machu Picchu area and returned – on foot, by bus and on trains – enough times to know for certain that beyond its bucket-list, New Seven Wonders of the World status, this place, these mountains, are truly special. To walk here, through cloud forests and along steep, narrow mountain trails, is to connect deeply – although with what, I’m not entirely sure. With self? With history? With nature? With Pachamama? With God? Perhaps for everyone it’s different.

What I know for sure is that, for me, it’s the magic of the journey that makes this place so special. Here are three trails I’ve walked in the Machu Picchu area and that will, from one angle or another, allow you to connect with that 500-year-old citadel (#3, by the way, is my fave):

1. Walk the Inca Trail

This challenging 42km-long route (usually hiked in four days) begins near the town of Ollataytambo and winds through the mountains before reaching Inti Punku (the Sun Gate), an entranceway about 15 to 20 minutes above Machu Picchu itself. Expect scenery that shifts from open mountainsides to Inca ruins to tunnels cut through cloud forests, and be prepared for relentless uphills. On day two the continually uphill trail to the top of Dead Woman’s Pass (4,215m) takes some hikers more than nine hours.

Plan your walk:

You cannot walk this trail independently and, as ‘only’ 200 hikers are allowed to set off on the trail each day (plus 300 porters), it’s wise to book well in advance. You’ll camp each night, supported by a team of porters who carry around 25kg of gear each.

While regulations are in place to protect porters, be aware that not all companies adhere to the guidelines – so do your research and choose an operator with a proven commitment to fair working conditions. I travelled with Intrepid, who are leaders in responsible travel and who ensure very fair working conditions and professional support for their teams of porters.

2. Climb Machu Picchu Mountain

Mark and I spent about half an hour at the summit of Machu Picchu Mountain and while I wish I could say the view was sublime, the clouds parted only occasionally and gently hinted at what lay beyond. When we walked the Inca Trail and hiked to Llactapata (hike #3), I could see what we’d missed out on – and it’s absolutely gorgeous.

Plan your walk:

When you book your Machu Picchu entrance ticket you have to choose which circuit and route you’d like to do (find more details on the booking site, here) – and if you choose Circuit 1A you will have access to the 4km-long Machu Picchu Mountain trail, which winds through cloud forest that pops every now and then with bright orchid flowers.

Machu Picchu Mountain is not the peak that you see looming up from behind the sanctuary in those classic Machu Picchu pics: that’s Huayna Picchu (2420m), which lies to the north of the historic sanctuary (you’ll need a ticket for Circuit 3A if you want to climb up there). Machu Picchu Mountain, which tops out at 3082m, rises to the south of the citadel.

You’ll find practical details on the trail here – and although it’s on the website of a well-respected hiking company, I’m very surprised they say it’s ‘ideal for adventurers of all ages’. The trail is essentially 2km uphill, all the way; it’s a steep, strenuous climb that anyone with mobility issues, limited fitness or altitude sensitivity should approach with caution.

3. Hike to Llactapata Lodge

Ah, the place where I left a piece of my heart. It’s from unassuming Llactapata Lodge that you’ll have an uninterrupted view of Machu Picchu, four kilometres away as the condor flies. But it’s not the distant view of the citadel that makes this place so special. It’s everything: the peaks that appear suddenly when the clouds lift, the curving Urubamba River that’s carved out a valley below the clouds, the mighty glaciers that sometimes make an appearance on the southern horizon.

Plan your walk:

The short version is this: get to Hidroeléctrica, and hike up the mountain. It’s not as easy as that, though. The hike up from Hidro is about 5km, which we did – huffing and puffing and taking regular breaks – in three hours. Yes, it’s that steep.

To get to Hidroeléctrica from Aguas Calientes, we walked 11km or so beside the railway line; a walk that’s a lot more picturesque than it sounds. I absolutely loved this trail, even with that massive climb, and I’d do it again in a heartbeat.

Another way to reach Llactapata Lodge is to walk the popular 70km Salkantay Trail, which you can do independently. Llactapata Lodge would be your last night on the trail (such a spectacular place to end!), and you’d then walk down to Hidro, along the train track and end up close to the trail that would take you up to Machu Picchu.

I’ll be in Peru, between Cusco and the Machu Picchu area, until just before Christmas and while I’m not posting any images to social media, I am sending occasional videos and photos to the NE Where On The Road WhatsApp group, which is open to all paying subscribers. It’s a space where I share snippets and details about the places I explore – and if you’re a curious reader, I’d love to have you join me there.

Narina