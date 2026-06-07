0:00 -4:09

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Busy day? Up here’s where you can listen to this note instead of reading it.

Muxia and me.

Dear NE-One

By the time this note reaches your inbox, it will be 23 days and a handful of hours since I moseyed into Muxia and dipped my feet into the icy Atlantic, bringing my coast-to-coast walk across Spain, tearfully, to an end.

When I set off from Huelva back in March I had no intention of writing about the walk. I loved the freedom of keeping it to myself, of holding on to the landscapes and soaking up the good vibes along the way. But now, I really would like to tell you about it – just not today, as I’ve yet to find the words that capture my ridiculously happy time on the trail.

While the words evade me, the numbers I know – measuring physical things is the easy part: 1,301km, 51 days, a pack that weighed somewhere between 7.5kg and 11kg, depending on how much food and water I was carrying.

So for now, while the story waits and grows, I’ll share something practical instead, because during all those days that I carried the gear I needed on my back, there were four hard-working little things that earned superstar status in my pack…

My peanut, Increda-Pegs, adapters and faithful old washing line.

Solid foam peanut roller

Never again will I set off on a trail without this! My miracle-worker biokineticist friend introduced me to the peanut, and by my second night on the trail it was already the hardest-working thing in my pack. At the end of the day – particularly the first week, when my body was adjusting to carrying a pack for about eight hours a day – a few minutes with the roller would ease my feet and limbs and I’d set off the next morning with a body that felt strong and fresh.

It’s worth every centimetre of pack space it takes up – and is so light that it doesn’t even register on my luggage scale.

Increda-Pegs

I expected these to be useful – but I didn’t expect to use them almost every day.

These clever South African-designed two-hook pegs crossed Spain hanging drying socks from my pack, creating extra hanging space on hostel bunks, claiming precious territory on communal washing lines and, perhaps most importantly, sealing biscuit packets after my picnics-for-one. Bonus points: they’re made from recycled plastic.

Charger adapters

One of the joys of long-distance walking (and a challenge packing for it) is carrying less.

This little set of adapters allowed me to reduce my electronics bag to the bare essentials. With a single plug and cable, I could charge my phone, iPad, keyboard and head torch. It’s not the most exciting thing in my bag, but I quickly learned to appreciate anything that reduced clutter and weight in my pack.

Elasticated washing line

This washing line has travelled with me for more than 20 years. It’s stretched between trees in campsites, hooks in hostels and handles in hotel rooms – and through this walk, in albergues where drying space was scarce (or non-existent), it came to the rescue yet again.

There were some things in my pack that stayed buried in a side pocket, but I’m grateful they were there: a LifeStraw filter, in case of emergency, and the activated-charcoal tablets I always carry. But there was one thing I could have left behind: my earphones.

I never used them – not even once. There was always something else to listen to: birdsong, my own thoughts, conversations with new friends, footsteps crunching on gravel, the wind in the trees.

For 1,301km, that simplicity was than enough.

Until next time,

Narina x

PS Two weeks ago Mark and I set off with guests on our very first Quiet Camino, and it was such a success. Today we hit the trail with guests again. We have so E enjoyed working on this, and have set dates aside for next year. You’ll find more details here.