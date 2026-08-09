Travel: NE Where

Travel: NE Where

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Lieke Pijnappels's avatar
Lieke Pijnappels
6d

You were sharp enough to notice. 🤍 That’s reason enough to be incredibly proud of that essay and the only way we change the history narrative.

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Mark Eveleigh's avatar
Mark Eveleigh
6d

A very thought-provoking piece.

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