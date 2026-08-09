Dear NE-One

I am not proud of the story I am about to tell – but it’s an important one, so I’ll tell it anyway.

About two years ago I was reading through the final draft of an essay I’d been commissioned to write for one of Lonely Planet’s guidebooks. ‘A history of South Africa in 15 places’ was the brief I’d been given, and I’d laboured over finding the perfect 15: places that, together, tell the story of this beautiful country and that, individually, showcase a variety of geographic regions, that celebrate our diverse (and complicated) human history, and that represent a range of time, from the very beginning (some of the oldest rocks on the planet are found here) to the (almost) present day.

I was pleased enough with my work, and was reading through the final sentence of the final place – Ellis Park Rugby Stadium, ‘the match that united the nation’, was the sub-head I used (you’ve seen Invictus, right?) – when silence enveloped my ears and my face reddened with shame. None of the 15 places I’d included recognised the role that women have played in shaping the country’s history. Not one.

How on earth had I gotten here? How had I – Narina, the writer who takes so much care to seek out and celebrate women-in-travel around the world – managed to write a history of South Africa (my own country, ffs!) that felt comprehensive, but that left out any mention of half of the population?

The last time I held a history textbook was 1991, when I dropped the subject at high school. It was another world, back then. At that time learners of other races were not allowed in our classrooms (they would, the following year); it would be another three years until our country’s first democratic elections were held, and six until our new constitution came into effect.

In the decades since then I have watched South Africa – and South Africans – change profoundly, and I have witnessed women become increasingly visible in our national story. I have listened to their voices, celebrated their achievements and sought out their stories – and yet there I was, in 2024, writing a history of South Africa in which women were entirely absent. It horrified me, on that reading of my essay, to realise that my core narrative of our country’s history was so skewed.

So, of course, I rewrote it. My essay, that is, not history… although by writing women into the piece, I was rewriting the story I wanted us to tell about our past.

The essay was for a travel book, remember, and so places were the anchors of the story. I took out Spion Kop, arguably the most famous battle site of the Anglo-Boer War (a war that claimed the lives of over 28,000 soldiers on both sides), and replaced it with the National Women’s Monument at the War Museum in Bloemfontein. It is a harrowing, poignant memorial to the 27,000 (a conservative estimate, historians say) Black and Boer women and children who died in the appalling British concentration camps during that war.

In the section that acknowledges the apartheid struggles I shifted focus to highlight the 1956 Women’s March, where 20,000 women of all races walked together in silence and stood outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria, in protest of the apartheid pass laws that restricted Black women’s freedom of movement. The politicians refused to acknowledge the women during that march and it would be some time before the pass laws were repealed – but that march became a watershed moment in the anti-apartheid struggle, and one in which women were not merely present, but leading. (That march, by the way, is why ever since 1995, 9 August has been recognised and celebrated as our National Women’s Day.)

What appalled me most when I gave my essay that final read was not that I had forgotten to include women, but that the version of history I had automatically conjured, the one I’d inherited through my schooling and was now transcribing into my travel writing, was profoundly incomplete.

Rewriting that essay became one of the most important lessons in my decades-long writing career: stay curious, take nothing for granted, and seek out the quiet places. Because sometimes, that’s where the stories we’ve forgotten to tell are hiding.

Until next time

Narina x