Small things, big benefits

Eight very useful, lightweight items that make life on the road more manageable

A collection of random but useful things. An aside: to read about the Iban women who weave mats like the one in this photo, click here .

Dear NE-One

On Thursday I checked into my 36th homestay/hotel in 69 days. Given the choice I’d rather travel slowly and spend at least five days in each place, taking time to create deeper connections and to reduce my environmental footprint – but I’ve been travelling for work and, with deadlines looming, reality’s been a little different.

Despite the pace, this trip has brought plenty of learning, in many ways. On a practical level it’s reminded me that the lighter I travel and the more self-sufficient I am, the smoother things go – because life on the road isn’t all golden sunsets and beachfront cocktails. There’s the messy middle where bottles break, data runs low and laundry piles up. You know – everyday life things.

Over the past few months the following small items have made a surprisingly big impact on the banal parts of life on the move; perhaps you’ll find them useful, too:

Elasticated washing line

Yawn – laundry. But, dirty clothes won’t wash themselves and on those days that I’ve not found a small family-run laundry, the elasticated washing line (no pegs needed) I bought 15 years ago has been invaluable.

RANDOM TRAVEL HACK: When you wash by hand there’s obviously no spin-dry option, so here’s a trick I learned from someone who led multi-week tours across Europe: spread the wet items on a towel, roll it up lengthways, step on one end and twist. The towel soaks up excess water and – voila! – the clothes dry faster.

Crafting blade

I usually travel with small embroidery scissors and am always amazed by how frequently I need to cut stuff (tags, loose threads, plasters, packets). On trips that involve hand-luggage-only flights I leave the scissors at home and go with Mark’s ‘discovery’: a crafting blade. It gets through airport security (well, it has so far) and of course, it does what a pair of scissors would.

eSIM

I’m not sure why I resisted using an eSIM for so long – this tech invention has been a game-changer for me. Being able to land somewhere and immediately get online to use GoogleMaps or a ride-hailing app has made transitioning from one country to another so much smoother. Plus, being able to top up data in the middle of nowhere (or an unfamiliar city) is ridiculously convenient.

THE ONE I USE: I’ve used the Saily eSIM in Indonesia, Morocco, the UK, Spain and the UAE; connection has always been fast and reliable, and the data prices are competitive. I’ve topped up so many times that Saily’s now given me a ‘refer your friends’ discount code: if you download the Saily app then sign up using the promo code NARINA5191 you’ll get $5 off your first data purchase (and – bonus – I’ll get $5 data credit).

Airline bags

You know how, on long-haul flights, some airlines bundle headphones, ear plugs and perhaps an eye mask or toothpaste into a small fabric bag? It turns out those bags are actually really well made. For years I used one as a case for sunglasses (it now protects my portable battery charger), and on this trip Mark and I have been using our complimentary Etihad totes as laundry bags. They won’t last forever but after 69 days of constant use (and regular washing), they’re only just starting to show signs of wear.

Medical tape

This is another unexpectedly useful item. Initially packed to prevent blisters on multi-day hikes, I’ve used it lately to make a temporary luggage tag, secure a broken sunscreen cap and seal packets of instant coffee (another reality of life on the road). A few months ago, while out on a three-day wilderness walk, my tape was used to resuscitate someone’s walking shoe.

SPACE-SAVING TIP: When we’re on a long walk I wrap durable fabric medical tape around my water bottle – a trick I learned from Mark, who wraps duct tape (also useful) around his bottle. For this trip, I wrapped lightweight medical tape around a dead-ended toothpick. Did you spot it in the pic above?

Other mundane but useful things I travel with:

A fine-tipped permanent marker

Two multi-function pegs (I use the South African-designed Increda-Peg )

A reusable cable tie

What unexpectedly useful little things do you travel with? Please let me know in the comments!

Until next time

Narina x

