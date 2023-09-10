If you’ve arrived here from somewhere on the web, welcome! NE Where is a an independent, travel-focussed journal for curious people. If you’d like to receive pieces like this one via email, please consider becoming a subscriber. It’s free – or, for less than $1 a week, upgrade to a paid subscription, where benefits include full access to NE Where’s archive, which is packed with stories about exceptional women, and other tales about interesting people and places.

Have you ever travelled somewhere you’ve bypassed often and then thought, why on earth have I not been here before? That was me this past week – over and over – as I wandered the streets of Luang Prabang. For the past 11 years I’ve regularly travelled within a stone’s throw of Laos, and I’m astounded – and hugely disappointed – that it’s taken me this long to eventually get there.

It was the buildings of Laos’s old royal capital that charmed me at first – I have a thing for aging, characterful spaces – but there is so much more to this historic town and while I left only 48 hours ago I’m longing to return and invest time in learning to understand it better; to connect with this place – and its people – on a deeper level.

These here are five photos taken from my wanderings over the past few days in Luang Prabang:

Laos’s ancient capital has long been a spiritual and religious centre, and as I wandered around town it often seemed as though every little lane led to a different gilded temple. Some are intimate and quiet, others expansive and some, of course, are more grand than others. Wat Haw Pha Bang is the temple in the grounds of the National Museum (which, before the monarchy was overthrown in 1975, was the royal palace) and it holds the Phra Bang, the most sacred Buddha image in Laos and the one after which the town is named. I took this photo as evening fell, but enjoyed exploring temple grounds just after dawn. There are 34 temples around town, many of which open at 6am – and at this time of year, when the heat and humidity are stifling, it is by far the loveliest time of day to wander.

This photo is bittersweet for me.

At the top of almost every “to do in Luang Prabang” list is the suggestion to witness the morning procession of monks. Giving alms is a tradition carried out daily across Buddhist towns and cities in South East Asia, and monks and novices set out around dawn to silently collect sticky rice and other food offerings from laypeople. I’ve seen monks collecting alms on the grungy streets of Bangkok, along the dusty fringe of marketplaces in Myanmar and near the old city walls of Chiang Mai, and I’ve always been taken aback by the reverence with which the tradition is observed, regardless of location – but in Luang Prabang it felt… I’m struggling to find the right word... Contrived? Awkward? Dare I say, inauthentic? I don’t know. The thing is, the monks are doing what they’ve always done – but tourists are bussed in, sold small baskets of rice and plastic-wrapped biscuits and then sat down on neat rows of low plastic stools to await the walking monks. They obey the signs that ask visitors to dress and act respectfully, but then form human tunnels as they try to capture photographs of their friends giving alms and jostle for selfies as the monks file past. I spent a morning* with someone who had been a novice for eight years – six of those years in Luang Prabang – and when I asked him how the monks felt about all of the tourists he shrugged and said something along the lines of, “well, that’s just the way it is”**. Still, I felt quite uncomfortable about being a part of that, so I sought out quiet places where I could catch a glimpse of what mornings used to be like once upon a time in old Luang Prabang.

* I booked a morning of education and meditation with Orange Robe Tours, a profit-for-purpose social enterprise that employs former monks and novices who are transitioning into layperson life. Part of the profits are given to local temples.

** Of the 152 monks interviewed for this interesting study (titled The Impact of Tourism on the Monks of Luang Prabang) 26 said they agree with the statement “tourists consider monks as objects or attractions”, 28 said they don’t agree and 78 said they don’t know. In response to a question about photos 93 said they didn’t mind having their photo taken; 24 said they felt annoyed but cannot do anything about it and 10 said “I don’t like it and I refuse tourists”.

There are deep traditions of weaving in Laos, particularly in the north around Luang Prabang. From ikat and interlocking tapestry weaving to working with silk, cotton and bamboo, the varied textiles and intricate motifs carry strong cultural significance. I’ve always been drawn to fabric and so when I return to Luang Prabang – which I will, I am certain – I will take a few classes at Ock Pop Tok, a social enterprise established by women and that supports and empowers the weavers of Laos. Ock Pop Tok’s Living Crafts Centre is a hub of creativity and classes offered there include creating natural dyes, silk weaving and a Hmong batik workshop.

I felt an overwhelming sense of peace during my early-morning wanderings in Luang Prabang, but of course it hasn’t always been so. Between 1964 and 1973, during the Second Indochina (or Vietnam) War, US forces dropped more bombs over Laos than all that were dropped over the entire planet during World War II. I’ll wait while you read that again… “Bombies” are the submunitions in cluster bombs, which you see here, and it’s estimated that of the 240-million bombies that rained over the country during those nine years, about 80-million failed to explode – and still today, more than five decades after they were dropped, these bombs continue to kill or injure around 300 people a year. The UXO LAO Visitor Centre is a small but highly informative museum that outlines the impact these bombies have on daily life and how UXO LAO, the national clearance operator, is working to reduce their impact. It’s far from being a lighthearted experience of course, but you can’t begin to understand a place if you ignore its harrowing past.

Laos was a French protectorate between 1893 and 1953, and this colonial era is captured in the buildings that line the streets of Luang Prabang’s old town. It was declared a World Heritage Site almost 30 years ago for (as Unesco’s site declares) its “outstanding example of the fusion of traditional architecture and Lao urban structures with those built by the European colonial authorities […] Its unique, remarkably well-preserved townscape illustrates a key stage in the blending of these two distinct cultural traditions.” The majority of these buildings are now cafes, hotels or boutiques, and watching evening fall and the street’s lights and lanterns come on, while sitting on a leafy street-side terrace, is a beautifully evocative way in which to welcome the night.

I don’t know yet when I’ll return to Laos – my usually fluid travel plans have just become a lot more rigid as, over the past week, two big writing projects have come my way. I’m going to need to leave Asia earlier than planned in order to get a massive stint of South Africa travel completed before the Christmas holiday season kicks in, and so Laos will be on my radar for late 2024. I’m adamant it won’t be another decade of side-stepping before I return.

