First glimpse of the snow-covered High Atlas, from the plane yesterday.

Dear NE-One

A quick note from between glasses of sweet mint tea to say: I hope your 2025’s gotten off to a gentle start, and that however and wherever you closed out the last days of 2024, you felt content.

After being apart for more than six weeks while he was on assignment in Indonesia and I took care of various things in South Africa, Mark and I are finally together again and for the past 10 days we’ve been in the UK, revelling in all the warmth (and walks and wine and feasting) that comes with spending time with precious family.

We’re on the move again, though, and flew into Marrakesh yesterday afternoon – which is why I’m dropping you a line. I’ll be spending the rest of January in the High Atlas Mountains, researching for two Lonely Planet books I’m contributing to… and from rugged hikes to strolls through scented gardens, trawling traditional souks, finding craft workshops and spending nights star-gazing in tuc…