Me, a few weeks ago, out walking in the Drakensberg.

Dear NE-One

Has this, I wonder, ever happened to you...

Someone does or says something, or you watch or read something, and it sparks in you a feeling that you can’t quite put your finger on. Later you might say it was inspiration, or envy, or FOMO, but whatever you call it, for quite some time, this feeling doesn’t go away.

Eventually, it morphs into thoughts that one day become tentatively-spoken words later repeated with confidence, and then suddenly - BAM! - those words become reality.

This is how it was for me, and how the 1,200km walk I begin on Saturday came into being.

I guess it was sparked by a few things. Mark’s 1,225km walk across Spain for Vagabond, for sure. My endurance-athlete sister, powering herself non-stop for hundreds of kilometres across gruelling (and absolutely stunning) landscapes. An understanding that good health should never be taken for granted. A curiosity for what’s around the next corner, and that frustration of reaching the end of multi-day (or week) hikes and desperately wanting to carry on. Perhaps, I thought one day, perhaps if I walk 1,000km I’ll be satisfied. (Either that, or f***ed.)

So because I turn 50 this year, which seemed like a pretty good motivator to do this 1,000km thing, I plotted a route through Spain that ended at Santiago de Compostela, which is where all the country’s Camino trails lead. I mulled over the map and thought – well, I might as well walk to the coast; that’s a good ending, a full-stop to the journey. And then I looked at the map again and thought, well if I’m going to end at the coast I might as well start there, too – and so what was going to be around 1,000km became 1,209km. Or there abouts.

A video to show you where I’ll be walking

Mark snapped this video a few days ago, just before we left South Africa and before I realised I’d miscalculated distances.

I won’t be documenting my walk publicly, and I’m not planning on writing about it for any publications. But if you’d like a small window into what 1,200km on foot looks and feels like – the landscapes, the villages, the trails, the food – then please consider joining the small, private WhatsApp group I’ve set up. Every two or three days I’ll share a video or photos from the trail.

While my walk is just for me, I’ve realised that its impact doesn’t have to be – and so to join the group I’m asking for a donation to the Back-a-Buddy campaign I’ve set up. The funds will go directly to my old high school, which runs a discreet support fund for pupils whose families are struggling to pay school fees. I really value that this assistance is given quietly, and that the dignity of the pupil and her family are respected.

If you’d like to be part of this journey, please click the button below. Once your donation has been received you’ll automatically receive an email, and the link to join the WhatsApp group is there.

Follow Narina's walk

I’ll drop you a line again in about a month’s time when, if all goes well, I’ll somewhere around my halfway mark. Thank you so much for joining me this far!

Until then

Narina x

PS I’ll be completing my walk about two weeks before Mark and I host the Quiet Camino. We still have availability on our June walk, if you’d like to join us :)