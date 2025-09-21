Has anyone seen my culture?
An essay on identity, and five powerful songs that capture the spirit of South Africa
Dear NE-One
‘Where is my culture? Has anyone seen my culture?’
These lines repeat over and over in my mind every year come September, when South Africa’s National Heritage Day (24 September) rolls closer.
‘Where is my culture? Has anyone seen my culture?’
They’re the opening lines of Inhlanzi Ishelwe Amanzi (As Fish Out of Water), the production we workshopped and performed in South Africa and then the USA in 1997, three raw years after South Africa’s first democratic elections.
‘We’ were 11 drama students – Black, White, Indian, African-American. We were Xhosa, Sotho, Zulu, Tamil, Hindu, Christian, Atheist, Questioning. Between us we were privileged and marginalised, disadvantaged, loved, and alone. We were straight and not-so-straight. Bold. Shy. Funny. Nurturing. Challenging. Guilty. Angry. Curious. We were so curious. We wrestled love and loyalty with tradition and expectation and new-found freedom. Who am I? Why am I? Who are we?
Who were we? We were us: Kesavan, Omri, Nathi, Calysta, Kerry, Mzi, Anita, Sherona, Rhonda, Lesego, Patrick – and me. Us. Bodies that told stories and remembered and learned and changed. We all changed.
We dug deep and hovered on the surface. We pushed buttons and boundaries and somehow, from the whirlwind, directors Erika and Hilary created magic. They wove together a physical theatre production from the words and movements that emerged as we explored our culture and traditions, our stories, our languages, our differences, our histories. The one rule that bound us? Nobody may leave the stage.
‘Where is my culture? Has anyone seen my culture?’
Inhlanzi Ishelwe Amanzi was produced in a time before social media and smart phones. There is no trail of our performance online; no digital footprints to resurrect what we made together. All that remains are fragments of memory, and the profound influence that shaped every one of us.
It’s almost three decades since one of us – who was it? – called out, lost, ‘has anyone seen my culture?’ A voice in the darkness, before the lights came up.
And not one of us, for a moment, left the stage.
Throughout September South Africa celebrates her very diverse heritage – and if you ever happen to be here on the 24th, you’re likely to see people all across the country wearing something that signifies who they are, where they come from. Full traditional attire, or perhaps just a necklace, a flag.
I’ve often wanted to share with you the songs that give me gooseflesh and remind me that while I might have spent many years dancing the Highland Fling while wearing my maternal grandmother’s family tartan, and while I still make English scones from my paternal grandmother’s recipe book, I was born and raised with African soil between my toes. With Heritage Day around the corner, this seems like a pretty good time to share those songs with you – so turn up the volume, and prepare to groove:
The Click Song (Qongqothwane) – I think it was Miriam Makeba who took this traditional Xhosa wedding song to the world, but this powerful version by Siki Jo-An is absolutely spectacular.
Nkosi Sikelel iAfrika – South Africa’s national anthem, which has lyrics in five of our 12 official languages, has to be one of the most soul-stirring anthems on the planet. Especially when it’s sung by a stadium full of passionate South Africans. (This version is signed too – so it includes six of our official languages).
Shosholoza – the Zulu and Ndebele lyrics of this rousing song, which was originally sung by gold miners, tells stories of their hardships – but Shosholoza has come to be a song of celebration and encouragement. This version is sung by the exceptional Ndlovu Youth Choir (if you ever need a pick-me-up, spend time on their YouTube channel).
This Town – throwing in something contemporary here. You’ve heard of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, right? Well, This Town was a collaboration they did a few years back with singer/songwriter Jeremy Loops – and I’m willing to bet there’s no way you can listen to this without at least tapping your feet.
The Crossing – Johnny Clegg was often called ‘the White Zulu’. He was a singer and songwriter who used his voice to call for unity; he fused Zulu and Western music, and South Africans absolutely adored him. In 2018, a few months before Johnny Clegg died, a group of prominent musicians got together to celebrate his life and work by singing his song The Crossing – and it’s beautiful.
Enjoy the music, friends!
With love,
Narina
Thank you for this pleasant and inspiring compilation of South African songs. I’ve listened to all of them! The miner’s song remains my favorite.
What a Heritage Day gift of magnificent music! Thank you Narina, I am bursting with pride to be a South African!