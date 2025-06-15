Travel: NE Where

Travel: NE Where

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ramelle Pulitzer's avatar
Ramelle Pulitzer
1d

This is a wonderful piece - a snap shot of a culture that is completely foreign to me. Thanks so much!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Narina Exelby
Nicholas Holt's avatar
Nicholas Holt
14h

Interesting piece. Thanks. I’m a little light on Indonesia, having just visited the tourist hotspots of Bali and Lombok. I would love to get to lesser visited locations. Maybe it being so populated is putting me off!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Narina Exelby
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture