I have become a serial bookmarker. When I stumble on something that draws me in – an interview, a video, an essay that won’t leave my mind – I copy the link, email it to myself, then flag that email blue. For safe-keeping, I guess. To mull over and come back to someday. That blue folder in my inbox is now overflowing so, I thought, why not share a few favourites with you?
Read
Quest for the Full Moon Walrus –heads off on a 1,000-mile bush plane journey for an elusive photographic dream
Iran’s Daughters of the Sea
Toppling Giants – ‘every other frightening encounter I had had with wild animals up to that point paled in comparison to this one’. An essay by
- reflects on how an annual wilderness expedition with close college friends has evolved over 36 years
Has Tourism Been Good or Bad for the World? – thoughts fromand
The Beauty of Elsewhere, the Beauty of Home – an essay byon learning to find beauty wherever you are
Stoop Coffee – how a simple idea transformed’s neighbourhood
Scroll
The 20 best literary hotels in the world
Quotes from iconic authors about how travel can transform our perspective
Lady Sarashina – the woman who became one of the world’s first travel writers
‘The book that changed my perspective’, by National Geographic ‘honourees’
The women changing the way we travel
Watch
Meet Srishti Bakshi, who walked across India for freedom
Between the Mountains and the Sky – Maggie Doyne’s journey from carefree New Jersey teen to mother figure to over 50 Nepali children
Climbing Kilimanjaro – adventurer Eva zu Beck joins a team of female high-altitude porters on Africa’s highest mountain
Listen
A Woman Walks Kabul – author Taran Khan talks with travel writer Sophy Roberts about her book, Shadow City
Guardians of the River – the guardians of the Okavango water ecosystem
Pioneering diver Jill Heinerth on exploring the caves of the world’s biggest iceberg – a BBC podcast
Rudyard Kipling’s poem If, read by Sir Michael Caine
As this lands in your inbox, I’ll be setting off on a swamp tour somewhere on the north-western coast of Sumatra. It’s been a busy – and interesting – six weeks on the road as Mark and I research chapters for Lonely Planet’s upcoming Indonesia guidebook. I’ve been sharing images and videos with On the Road subscribers; if you’re a paying subscriber and would like to join that WhatsApp group, please drop me a line and I’ll send you the link.
Hey Narina, this is great! Thank you. I'm very pleased that you felt moved to recommend my beauty essay to people. I've written a part 2 of it, which I should probably go back and link to. Hmmm. I look forward to checking out your other recommendations. I hope you're enjoying Indonesia!
Narnia, thank you so much for including my essay here! I'm delighted and can't wait to dive into your other bookmarks and recommendations. I always appreciate writers who support and champion other writers here. Deep bow and big gratitude!