Travel: NE Where

Travel: NE Where

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gregory Garretson's avatar
Gregory Garretson
6d

Hey Narina, this is great! Thank you. I'm very pleased that you felt moved to recommend my beauty essay to people. I've written a part 2 of it, which I should probably go back and link to. Hmmm. I look forward to checking out your other recommendations. I hope you're enjoying Indonesia!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Narina Exelby and others
Kendall Lamb's avatar
Kendall Lamb
7d

Narnia, thank you so much for including my essay here! I'm delighted and can't wait to dive into your other bookmarks and recommendations. I always appreciate writers who support and champion other writers here. Deep bow and big gratitude!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Narina Exelby
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Narina Exelby
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture