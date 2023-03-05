Welcome to NE Where – a travel-focussed journal for those who travel, and other curious people. I am a professional travel writer and contribute to titles including National Geographic and Lonely Planet, but NE Where is an independent publication and I send out free newsletters every two weeks. On The Road members ($5/month or $50/year) get full access to the NE Where archive, as well as tailored travel suggestions and an invitation to the On The Road WhatsApp group, where I share occasional photo and video updates about the places I cover on book and magazine assignments.

Bali: Time – a rhythm of daze

The mystical mathematical labyrinth of Bali’s calendars

Dear NE-One

What’s your earliest memory? Mine’s from when I was about three or four, I guess. In this memory I’m standing under a tree with Aunty Bobby – who lived next-door, wore voluminous ankle-length skirts and had the most enchanting books about fairies (which is why, I now suspect, I was in Aunty Bobby’s garden) – and we must’ve been away a few days because she asks, “When did you come home?”

My mind grapples while I search for words and then I announce, quite confidently, “the day before the night we just slept.”

“Oh, you mean yesterday,” Aunty Bobby says, her voice as light as her skirts are heavy.

“No,” I’m adamant. “You know the night we just slept? We came home on that day.”

“Yes – that was yesterday.”

“No...”

Forty-something years on, I remember clearly the frustration that ran through my body as I tried to explain time, as I understood it.

Perhaps it’s because of this vivid memory that I’m so intrigued by the way days are organised here in Bali. That, and because it’s actually pretty mind-blowing. “A mystical mathematical labyrinth” is how I once saw Bali’s calendars (yes, that’s plural) introduced – and in a minute you’ll understand why this is a brilliant description of the way time is organised on this Indonesian island.

Let’s start with the very basics. In Bali peoples’ lives are governed by three very different calendars. There’s the Gregorian calendar, which was introduced by the Dutch colonialists and is observed for business and administrative affairs. There’s the Pawukon calendar, which is used to identify significant religious days (if you’ve spent time in Bali, you’ll know these occur almost daily). Then, there’s the Saka calendar – the lunar calendar – which is particularly important to farmers because the phases of the moon determine when they will plant and harvest their crops.

The Gregorian calendar you’ll of course know – it’s the one the Western world runs on. The Saka calendar, which originated in southern India, is similar in that is has 12 months… but then the differences kick in.

Every sasih (month) starts the day after the new moon, and every month has 30 days. The lunar cycle, however, is slightly shorter than 30 days and so once every nine weeks a day called ngunalatri (“minus one night” in Sanskrit) is slipped in to make adjustments necessary to keep the calendar in rhythm with the moon. New moon (Tilem) and full moon (Purnama) set the rhythm and are particularly important days, when offerings and ceremonies are held to honour various gods and deities.

Saka years are numbered, but they’re not referred to by the same number as Gregorian years because the Saka calendar started in 78AD – which is why right now around Bali you’ll see posters wishing you Selamat Tahun Baru 1945 – Happy New Year 1945. It feels like a time warp when you’re used to the Gregorian calendar but, according to the Saka calendar, 22 March this year marks the beginning of the year 1945.

Right, so – on to the Pawukon calendar, which is where things start to get trippy.

The 210-day Pawukon calendar, which is used to determine the majority of Bali’s ceremonial days, is comprised of 10 cyclical wara (in English it’s easiest to refer to them as weeks). The first wara has one day; the second wara has two days; the third wara has three… all the way through to the tenth wara, which comprises 10 days. Every wara has its own name, and every day of every wara has its own name, not a number – however, every day of the five-, seven- and 10-day wara have their own urip, or ritual value, which is given as a number.

Some wara are more important than others (more on that in a sec), and some have their own function – like the three-day wara, which traditionally was used to determine market days.

Now, remember the “mystical mathematical labyrinth” I mentioned? Stick with me – we’re going in…

The wara are cyclical, and they run concurrently – so every wara begins on the first day of the Pawukon year, and every wara begins again the day after its own cycle is complete. “Coincidence days” – when a particular day of one wara coincides with a particular day of another wara – are considered auspicious, and determine what ceremonies and rituals will need to be carried out on that day. Also, the sum of the urip (that ritual value I mentioned earlier) will determine the quality of each day. For example, it’s believed that when the third day of the third wara coincides with the fifth day of the fifth wara, demonic forces will be particularly active and so there are particular offerings and taboos that must be made and observed in order to appease the spirits on these days.

The five-day wara, called Pancawara, is of special ritual-related significance. Each day has its own set of elements, a symbol (tiger, goat, cow, monkey and dog, apparently) and its own name, all of which are derived from… well I’m not sure exactly, but from the reading I’ve done it seems like everything relating to the Pancawara is rooted in astrology.

The seven-day wara – called Saptawara – is also special. There are 30 Saptawara in one Pawukon cycle, and every one of those 30 Saptawara has its own name. It’s considered particularly auspicious when certain days of the Saptawara coincide with certain days of Pancawara, and these “coincidences” determine all sorts of important things, from whether it’s a safe day on which to travel, to whether it’s a good day on which to hold a cremation, to the physical and emotional characteristics of a child born on that particular day.

Now, if you’re a numbers person you’re probably thinking but how can the wara run concurrently through a 210-day year, when 210 cannot be divided by 4, 8 or 9? Well – at certain times, extra days need to be added into these wara in order to even everything out, and there’s a formula that determines where in the cycle this will happen. Mystical mathematical labyrinth, right?

If you want to see the fascinating Pawukon calendar all mapped out in the traditional way, then head to the Bali Museum in Denpasar. There, stored in a cabinet in the East Building, you’ll find an intriguing, intricate wooden carving decorated with boxes as well as crosses and dots of different colours, the label beside it simply states “Balinese calendar”. It’s a very rudimentary explanation of the incredibly complex system that forms an integral part of the skeleton of the Balinese culture.

When you come to Bali, make a point of looking out for a modern printed calendar (like the one in the photo above) – every household, hotel and shop will have one. I won’t go into details (you can find those here) but, as you can imagine, it’s absolutely packed with numbers and words. Vital info includes everything from phases to the moon to the urip, to what’s forbidden in a particular week – like, to cut a jointed plant or to make an offering from a four-legged animal. On an island where niskala, the unseen world, is absolutely integral to everyday life, details like this really matter. And it’s details like this that make Bali one of the most fascinating islands on the planet.

NE Where will be back in your inbox in about one (Gregorian) week – and I’ll be sharing details of some of my favourite Bali hotels. Whether you’re splashing out on a luxury holiday or travelling on a tight budget, I’ll have something pretty special for you.

See you then – sumpai jumpa.

Narina x

