Andaman Islands – in 5 photos

The most mysterious island in the world, and other tales from the tropics

Dear NE One

It’s almost sunset and I’m writing to you from a ferry in the Bay of Bengal. Rain clouds billow up from the horizon while the ocean, almost black in the shadows of the current, reflects the gentle gold of the lowering sun.

I’ve spent the past two weeks around a cluster of India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which form the top tip of an arc of islands that sweeps south from that broad, stubby peninsula of mainland Myanmar and then curves gracefully southeast into Sumatra, Java, Bali and beyond. A gentle curve that holds the bulk of Southeast Asia above it.

Beneath the calm water here in the Bay of Bengal lies a deep scar where continents collide; where one tectonic plate pushing below another has, over aeons, given birth to this chain of islands. Here are glimpses of five of them…

1. North Sentinel Island

This has to be the most intriguing and mysterious islands on the planet. North Sentinel Island is home to the Sentinelese tribe, who fiercely resist all outside contact – and almost nothing is known about them. Not what language they speak nor how many people they are; their culture and traditions are a mystery to all but them. North Sentinel Island is protected by Indian law and although the densely forested patch of land is strictly off-limits to everyone, in 2018 an American missionary named John Allen Chau decided he’d pay the islanders a visit. They chased him off twice (the second time piercing his Bible with a spear), and the third time he attempted to approach the island, the Sentinelese killed him.

The Smithsonian’s feature, Inside the Story of John Allen Chau’s Ill-Fated Trip to a Remote Island, is well worth a read, as is this BBC piece about the Indian anthropologist who ‘spent decades befriending the Sentinelese’.

3. South Andaman Island

If you’re flying into the Andamans you’ll touch down in Port Blair, the capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands (which is a union territory of India). It’s a pretty higgledy-piggledy sort of place, a busy commercial centre with a fraying-at-the-edges sort of feeling. Sri Vijaya Puram, the new name of the city, hasn’t yet caught on even with locals – and if you’re familiar with Jack Johnson’s Holes to Heaven, then the old name will likely stick with you, too (The bulls were running wild / Because they’re big and mean and sacred …. Well there we were stuck in Port Blair / Where boats break and children stare).

3. Ross Island

The inset shows the Subordinates Club, as it once was – a grand building with a sprung teak dance floor, and stained glass windows imported from Italy.

A (very) short boat ride from Port Blair is Ross Island, an evocative remnant of the region’s colonial past. This small island was once the administrative headquarters of the British, who’d established a penal colony over at Port Blair, and it was abandoned when an earthquake devastated the infrastructure in 1941. What remains is voraciously being reclaimed by Mother Nature.

4. Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island)

A snap of Mark and me, at this very tree, to give you an idea of its size.

Swaraj Dweep might translate as “Independence Island”, but for me the name will always conjure images of the island’s great trees. This here is an Andaman padauk, or Andaman redwood, an endemic species found along the coastline that can grow almost as tall as 40m. It is the state tree of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The state bird, by the way, is the Andaman woodpecker, a gothic rockstar of the avian world, with its pitch-black body, vibrant red crown and piercing yellow eyes.

5. Shaheed Dweep (Neil Island)

Of the four Andaman islands we visited, little Neil was the one I could have lingered on longer. It’s a laid-back sort of place where life moves at a very gentle pace and, at low tide, wild beaches reveal quiet coves for swimming. We snorkelled a morning searching for dugongs – didn’t see any (nor did we see any saltwater crocs, thank goodness) but, according to our guide, they’re often around.

Explore other places – in 5 photos

This time next week Mark and I will be high in the Peruvian Andes, adjusting to life with a bit less oxygen and keeping our fingers crossed for dry weather when we walk the Inca Trail, mid-November. We’ll be based in Cusco until just before Christmas, and I look forward to dropping you a line from there.

Until next time

Narina x

