Travel: NE Where

Travel: NE Where

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Benthall Slow Travel's avatar
Benthall Slow Travel
3d

Narina, this letter feels like it should be bottled and sent back across the Bay of Bengal. Your descriptions pulled me right onto that ferry — I could almost smell the rain and salt.

The Andamans have long fascinated me for that blend of mystery and fragility, and your reflection on North Sentinel struck the perfect tone of curiosity without intrusion. I love how your stories map tectonic shifts both literal and human.

Wishing you clear skies (and steady lungs) in the Andes — can’t wait to read what the altitude stirs loose. -Kelly

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arky MICHAEL's avatar
Arky MICHAEL
3dEdited

Such remote specks of islands I knew nothing about! 🌺

But I read between the lines that they’re a challenging destination…..🌴

As for the Chau article….fascinating and totally unique in this day and age of saturated connectivity!

Literally a lost tribe holding their own , against a human tsunami.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Narina Exelby
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Narina Exelby
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture