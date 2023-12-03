Welcome to NE Where, a weekly travel-focussed journal for curious people. This piece is free for everyone today, but it will be archived in the coming week. For less than $1 a week paying subscribers also have unlimited access to NE Where’s growing archive, which is packed with inspiration and ideas for an unforgettable trip to Bali, stories about exceptional women, and other tales about interesting people and places. Thank you for joining me on this journey!

Rhinos – protected by technology, in Welgevonden Game Reserve. Photo © Narina Exelby

Dear NE-One

I’m writing to you from inside our tent in Addo Elephant National Park. It’s been a drizzly morning, and we’re waiting for things to dry up a little before we break camp and drive on to Graaff-Reinet, an historic town completely surrounded by the Camdeboo National Park, where we’ll pitch camp again this afternoon. We’re moving fast, travelling intensely, and packing as much research as possible into each day while maximizing writing time on our computers at night and in the early mornings. (I’m working on Lonely Planet’s new guide to South Africa and Mark, who’s come along for the ride, is writing Vagabond, the book about his 1225km walk across Spain, which will be released around July next year.)