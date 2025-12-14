Welcome to NE Where – a travel-focussed journal for those who travel, and other curious people. I am a professional travel writer and contribute to titles including National Geographic and Lonely Planet, but NE Where is an independent publication and I send out free newsletters every two weeks. On The Road members ($5/month or $50/year) get full access to the NE Where archive, as well as tailored travel suggestions and an invitation to the private On The Road WhatsApp group, where I share occasional photo and video updates about the places I cover on book and magazine assignments.

A year on the road

Here’s to endings and beginnings – and all that lies between

Sunset in the High Atlas; a quiet morning at Candi Sewu in Central Java; and Mark and me, on the Inca Trail in Peru.

Dear NE-One

I’ve been meaning to write this note for days. A note to thank you for choosing to be here; a note to wish you a fun and happy festive season; and a note to wrap up the wonderfully diverse adventure that 2025 has been.

But where do I start? How do I wrap up time marked by invitations to drink sweet mint tea in isolated High Atlas homes, and those quiet minutes passed watching orangutans in tropical rainforests? How do I neatly collect journeys made with the man I love, time spent with precious family, and conversations with treasured friends? How do I mark up the quiet trails walked through African bush; or that morning, in solitude, in a temple once forgotten to time? Or what about the mountains traversed on horseback; the ancient trails hiked and, in Bali, the poignant ceremonies that called the soul of Nenek home?

Clockwise, from top left: Semarang (Indonesia), the High Atlas Mountains (Morocco), Onguma (Namibia), taxi in Morocco, the Great Karoo (South Africa), and Gunung Lawu (Indonesia).

While this year has been filled with movement and wonder, it’s also been a harsh reminder of how fragile this planet is, how quickly life can change, and how resilient people can be. In January we walked through villages in the High Atlas Mountains that are still being rebuilt after that powerful earthquake struck in September 2023; in June we visited monuments in Sumatra that commemorate the lives of the 230,000 people who died in the 2004 tsunami. On The Road members might recall the photographs I shared on our WhatsApp group; photographs of photographs taken in Aceh, which showed elephants helping to clear away debris left by the tsunami.

I saw a photo, just this morning, of an elephant assisting again. On 26 November a powerful cyclone system hit northern Sumatra with devastating force. Across North Sumatra and Aceh provinces – which Mark and I traversed in June and July – villages were utterly decimated (and some, completely isolated) by floods and landslides that have claimed more than a thousand lives. Hundreds are still missing, and close on 1-million people have been displaced. The videos and photos I’ve seen are harrowing; the power of nature, the scale of devastation, and the sheer horror of witnessing these events first-hand and then searching the debris for loved ones are almost unimaginable.

And yet – even at times like this – what stays with me is not only loss, but connection. The way people show up for each other. The way communities rebuild, again and again. The way stories, when shared, can help us care more deeply about people and places far beyond our own borders. The choices we make when we travel matter. Where we go, where we stay, who we learn from, who we buy from, how we move – these decisions can quietly shape futures (of people and places) in ways that linger long after we’ve gone.

Some friends I’ve met through the year.

Thank you so much for choosing to be here, and for choosing to travel with curiosity and with care. Here’s to all that’s been, and to a new year filled with happy adventures, wherever the path takes you.

With love

Narina x

PS If you’d like to help people in Sumatra, The Orangutan Project is collecting funds for HAkA. It’s an organisation I know; the foundation, led by conservationist Farwiza Fahan, works mostly with groups of women to protect the Leuser Ecosystem (the last stronghold of Sumatran orangutans) in Northern Sumatra and Aceh. Donations will support urgent relief for communities and protected areas devastated by Cyclone Senyar, and even the smallest contribution can make a very meaningful difference on the ground.