A Sunday Escape #8

Tales of grit and adventure on the open ocean

Dear NE-One

If past lives exist, then one of mine – I am certain – ended at sea. I fear the ocean: a body of water whose enormity I cannot fathom, whose currents I could never fight, and whose waves could crush me in a heartbeat. And yet despite – or perhaps because of – this, I am fascinated by people who choose to spend time out there; who deliberately set out to test themselves against its vastness, and who relinquish their connection with terra firma in exchange for moments of grace, humility and awe.

For weeks now I’ve been following The World’s Toughest Row, an event that has people powering themselves more than 3000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean. It dropped onto my radar because our neighbour’s son was out there rowing with Ocean Mavericks, a four-man crew who set out not only to embark on the adventure of a lifetime, but also to raise funds for the Pondoland Conservation Trust. As I followed their journey, the algorithms filled my timeline with stories of others who’ve taken on the Toughest Row challenge or who’ve lived through other wild ocean adventures. Here are three that have terrified and fascinated me, in equal measure:

Crossing an ocean, solo

Taryn Smith is a yoga teacher who, until she signed up to take on The World’s Toughest Row, had never rowed in her life. She’s now crossing the Atlantic solo – and I am astounded by her grit, her passion, and the joy with which she is adventuring. Taryn has less than a week left until she reaches Antigua; you’ll find the videos she’s posting here.

Weathering storms

Scotland The Wave is an all-female team who set off on The World’s Toughest Row as a crew of four but, after only a few days at sea, were down to three as one member was evacuated due to severe dehydration. These women are extraordinarily resilient, and their Instagram feed shows that crossing an ocean is anything but plain sailing.

Surviving a shipwreck

Not long after Els Visser qualified as a doctor, she set off on a four-month journey in South East Asia. Her last adventure before she was due to return to the Netherlands was a diving trip in Indonesia – and, just a few days in, the small boat she was on sank. There had been no radio comms out in that remote region of the archipelago, and no phone signal. No-one on earth knew where they were. Els’s story of survival is astounding. Red Bull made a documentary (Resilience, it’s called) but I found Els’s TED Talk far more compelling. You can watch it here.

I’m certain that I will never row across an ocean and I hope, with every fibre of my being, that I never have to endure a shipwreck – but I’m drawn to stories like these as they remind me of the courage and the strength that we are capable of. In the second half March I will set off on my own solo(ish) adventure, a walk from coast to coast across Spain – and, although walking in Europe can hardly be compared with rowing across an ocean, I have no doubt that stories like these will carry me when the going gets tough.

I’ll tell you more about my plans in the coming weeks but in the mean time, if you’re interested in joining Mark and me on our Quiet Camino (a 120km hosted hike in Spain – read more about it here), please send me your email address (or go to our website) and I’ll send you the info booklet.

Until next time,

Narina x

