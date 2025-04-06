If you’ve arrived here from somewhere on the web – welcome! NE Where is a an independent, travel-focussed journal for those who travel, and other curious people. Free newsletters are sent out every two weeks, and there is an option to sign up as a paying member too. For $5 a month (or $50 a year) benefits include tailored travel recommendations and full access to NE Where’s archive (which is packed with stories about exceptional women, and other tales about interesting people and places), as well as access to the NE Where On The Road WhatsApp group, where I share pics and snippets as I travel.

A Sunday Escape #7

Home – a return, a shift and a letting go

A photo I shot years ago, and that’s always felt like ‘home’ to me.

Dear NE-One

For some people ‘home’ is a person; for others, it’s a place. Some say it’s a feeling; others, a familiar space that holds ideas and emotions and dreams. It is a collection of memories – some cherished, others best forgotten – that can linger a lifetime. Home is an accent; a landscape; a tradition. It is that one specific tree on a winding dirt road. It is a prayer; a photograph; a song that tugs on the heartstrings.

‘Home’ is as much about freedom as it is about boundaries; it is a space that pushes and pulls; that triggers, nurtures, demands. It can be a place of safety; a place of challenge; a place of growth. It is also the beginning of one journey, and the destination on another.

It can simply be just a place – but also, ‘home’ can be a travel story. So with this in mind, here are a few things to read and watch…

… if you have 3 minutes

When you live on the road – literally on the road, in a van – your vehicle becomes more than just an inanimate object that provides transport and shelter. It morphs into a very trusted companion; a parter; a friend. Someone who shapes and creates experiences and whose quirks you know – and love, and endure – intimately. Nomadic writer and editor

has shared her life with ‘self-built, slightly janky, super-cozy’ Ruby Van Jangles since 2019… but that’s about to change, and

is an ode to the van that’s shaped her life for the past six years.

… if you have 6 minutes and 35 seconds

Home – it’s complicated. This was the tag-line of a film and feature campaign I worked on, one in which I followed three creative South Africans from the cities in which they now live to the small towns they grew up in. The first trip was with award-winning musical director Charl-Johan Lingenfelder, ‘the boy who arranged flowers’; it was a deeply personal journey through South Africa’s stunning Western Cape region – and you can watch the short film (which is absolutely beautiful) here.

(And if you’d like to read the feature I wrote, you’ll find it here.)

… if you have 9 minutes

Do you remember a few years back there were headlines about houses in Italy going for €1? Well, travel writer

(who publishes

about travelling offline) headed into relatively-rural Italy to see how life’s unfolded for those who took up the €1 offer. Spoiler alert: it’s about shifting expectations. And is a fascinating read. Read Lisa’s feature, published in

,

.

For previous editions of A Sunday Escape (themed collections of

stories, photos and videos), please click here.

Afar

What does ‘home’ mean to you? I’d love to know and hear your stories – so please drop me a note in the comments section below.

Until next time

Narina x

NE Where is an independent, reader-supported publication. If you found value in this piece please consider sharing this post with someone who might appreciate it too. And if you’re not a paying subscriber but would like to support the work I do here, you are welcome to treat me to a (virtual) coffee.

Buy Narina a coffee

PS In a reading kinda mood? Put the kettle on…