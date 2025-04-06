A Sunday Escape #7
Home – a return, a shift, and a letting go
Home – a return, a shift and a letting go
Dear NE-One
For some people ‘home’ is a person; for others, it’s a place. Some say it’s a feeling; others, a familiar space that holds ideas and emotions and dreams. It is a collection of memories – some cherished, others best forgotten – that can linger a lifetime. Home is an accent; a landscape; a tradition. It is that one specific tree on a winding dirt road. It is a prayer; a photograph; a song that tugs on the heartstrings.
‘Home’ is as much about freedom as it is about boundaries; it is a space that pushes and pulls; that triggers, nurtures, demands. It can be a place of safety; a place of challenge; a place of growth. It is also the beginning of one journey, and the destination on another.
It can simply be just a place – but also, ‘home’ can be a travel story. So with this in mind, here are a few things to read and watch…
… if you have 3 minutes
When you live on the road – literally on the road, in a van – your vehicle becomes more than just an inanimate object that provides transport and shelter. It morphs into a very trusted companion; a parter; a friend. Someone who shapes and creates experiences and whose quirks you know – and love, and endure – intimately. Nomadic writer and editorhas shared her life with ‘self-built, slightly janky, super-cozy’ Ruby Van Jangles since 2019… but that’s about to change, and this beautiful piece is an ode to the van that’s shaped her life for the past six years.
… if you have 6 minutes and 35 seconds
Home – it’s complicated. This was the tag-line of a film and feature campaign I worked on, one in which I followed three creative South Africans from the cities in which they now live to the small towns they grew up in. The first trip was with award-winning musical director Charl-Johan Lingenfelder, ‘the boy who arranged flowers’; it was a deeply personal journey through South Africa’s stunning Western Cape region – and you can watch the short film (which is absolutely beautiful) here.
(And if you’d like to read the feature I wrote, you’ll find it here.)
… if you have 9 minutes
Do you remember a few years back there were headlines about houses in Italy going for €1? Well, travel writer(who publishes this brilliant Substack about travelling offline) headed into relatively-rural Italy to see how life’s unfolded for those who took up the €1 offer. Spoiler alert: it’s about shifting expectations. And is a fascinating read. Read Lisa’s feature, published in Afar, here.
For previous editions of A Sunday Escape (themed collections of
stories, photos and videos), please click here.
What does ‘home’ mean to you? I’d love to know and hear your stories – so please drop me a note in the comments section below.
Until next time
Narina x
It crept up on us gradually, Narina but at some point in over two decades of moving from country to country we became 'citizens of nowhere'. It's actually a wonderful feeling as wherever we are is 'home'