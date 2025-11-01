Welcome to NE Where – a travel-focussed journal for those who travel, and other curious people. I am a professional travel writer and contribute to titles including National Geographic and Lonely Planet, but NE Where is an independent publication and I send out free newsletters every two weeks. On The Road members ($5/month or $50/year) get full access to the NE Where archive, as well as tailored travel suggestions and an invitation to the private On The Road WhatsApp group, where I share occasional photo and video updates about the places I cover on book and magazine assignments.

A Quiet Camino

An invitation to join us next year on one of Spain’s least-known pilgrim routes

Dear NE-One

I’ve been so looking forward to sending you this message, to tell you (finally!) about something Mark and I have been dreaming about for ages, and working on lately – something that brings together some of the things we value most: walking, quiet places and meaningful travel. We’ve called it Quiet Camino, and it’s a hosted walk along 120km of one of Spain’s least-known medieval pilgrim trails.

The idea behind Quiet Camino is simple: it’s a hosted walk, not a hand-held one – and we’ve dreamed this up for those who value their freedom, but who might not have the time to research and set up a trip like this themselves. We’ll give guests everything they need to prepare for their journey, and will take care of all the logistics along the way, leaving them free to walk at their own pace – or alongside us, if they prefer.

Each day’s walk follows an historic route that leads through small villages, along relics of Roman roads, through forests and across open countryside. I love how peaceful it is here. It’s one of the lesser-known Camino trails (and the final 120km of the ‘freedom walk’ Mark and I did last year) and even in high season you can walk for hours without seeing another pilgrim. This quietness gives the walk a very special quality: space to think, to disconnect, and to reconnect.

We’re hosting Quiet Camino twice next year, from 24 to 30 May and again from 7 to 13 June. The price is from £1,045 per person sharing, and we’re taking a maximum of eight people per trip. If you think you’d like to join us (or you know someone who might), please drop me a line and I’ll send you the full information booklet.

Until next time

Narina x

