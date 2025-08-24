Welcome to NE Where – a travel-focussed journal for those who travel, and other curious people. I am a professional travel writer and contribute to titles including National Geographic and Lonely Planet, but NE Where is an independent publication and I send out free newsletters every two weeks. On The Road members ($5/month or $50/year) get full access to the NE Where archive, as well as tailored travel suggestions and an invitation to the private On The Road WhatsApp group, where I share occasional photo and video updates about the places I cover on book and magazine assignments.

A few details snapped at Camp Kala in northern Namibia

Dear NE-One

Not long ago someone in my travel circle wrote something that caught me completely off-guard. They said they’d love to visit Africa and had toyed with the idea of going on a safari – but, because they’d seen so many animal-encounter videos online, they wondered whether the real experience might feel a bit repetitive, or perhaps even stale.

For days I couldn’t shake their words. The thought that someone might miss out on spending time in the sort of place that brings me such a deep sense of peace and connection because of what algorithms served up has stayed with me. It was a reminder of how sometimes, when you know something well, you assume others know it too – when in fact their expectations or experiences might be entirely different.

So I thought I’d send you a feature I wrote two years ago for The Canberra Times. The brief was to cover an ultra-luxe safari camp that had opened in northern Namibia, but what stayed with me – and what I hope comes through in this piece – is that aside from the safari camp experience what makes time in game reserves so special is not only the encounters with large animals. It’s the subtle moments and stillness in-between; in tuning your senses into the often overlooked details of nature as they quietly unfold to their own rhythms.

A place you never want to leave

With wide open spaces and an abundance of wildlife, the area around Namibia’s Etosha Pan is a wild, enthralling destination

The view from the deck of my suite, one of only four at Camp Kala .

Day breaks quickly on the eastern fringe of Etosha Pan. Out here, towards the northern reaches of Namibia, there is barely a mound in the vast landscape that could interrupt the trajectory of the sun’s first rays, and that sultry transition from night into day is made almost in a heartbeat. But still, there is a magic to the early-morning light and it lingers just long enough to wash tufts of grasses and the occasional acacia trees in a gentle shade of copper. The lightening sky, layered with the high clouds of the approaching rains, is reflected in a waterhole and the hypnotic call of the Cape turtle dove – “work-haaarder work-haaarder”– fills the crisp morning air.

When you are on safari at a privately owned nature reserve there tends to be a particular rhythm to the days. You wake before sunrise for a game drive that lingers into brunch; when the animals seek solace from the heat of the day, you indulge in a wholesome lunch; that’s followed by afternoon tea and then it’s time for another game drive, which stretches beyond sunset.

This morning, however, I have chosen to press pause on that routine. I am sipping fresh-brewed coffee on the sweeping, elevated deck of my suite – one of only four in Onguma Nature Reserve’s Camp Kala – and instead of actively searching for wildlife from a safari-outfitted vehicle, I am watching over a waterhole and waiting. For what exactly, I’m not sure... a lion would be nice; as would an elephant. A black rhino or a leopard would be outstanding. But Africa, I well know, is a lesson in patience and I am content to watch a soft breeze ripple the surface of my private plunge pool. A jackal trots from almost beneath my feet towards the water’s edge, and a red-billed francolin scuttles into the grass. As the ground around me warms, it releases that earthy scent of soil, and of time.

It will be later tonight that I’ll see a lion from the luxury of my thatched suite (his low, guttural moan will wake me and, in the light of the almost-full moon, I will see him clearly)… but sitting here now, as the morning warms up, I witness a near-constant parade of impala, oryx, kudu, wildebeest, springbok, giraffe, warthog and a herd of 50 majestic eland that tentatively approach the water to drink.

Textures and views and places to simply be. At Camp Kala in Onguma Nature Reserve in northern Namibia.

Onguma Nature Reserve shares a boundary with Etosha National Park, where the 4800-square-kilometre Etosha Pan (thought to have been formed 100-million years ago) makes this area a favourite on any safari-focussed Namibia itinerary. This is true big-sky country, where elephants are dwarfed by the heavens and where the grasslands and shrublands support extensive herds of zebras, wildebeest, oryx and springbok.

“In a good rainy season the pan floods, bringing seasonal abundance of life like pelicans and flamingos, and fish eagles too,” Onguma’s reserve manager Jonathan Strijbis explained when we chatted last night over dinner. “Then it all evaporates and there’s this extensive, mineral-rich surface that can be seen from space.”

What’s drawn me to Namibia is not only the lure of a luxurious safari, but also the extravagance of privacy and space. At first glance Namibia is “empty”– with just three people per square kilometre, it is among the most sparsely populated countries on the planet (by comparison the United Kingdom has 297, my native South Africa 25 and Australia has 3.5 people per square kilometre) – and I am delighted by the extensive swathes of semi-arid landscape, so flat that I can see the curvature of the earth. This place speaks to my soul, and I am hungry to discover more.

“It’s so easy to travel in Namibia; I’ve long considered it Africa for beginners,” operations manager Garry Roberts had mused while we drove the six hours it takes to reach Onguma from Windhoek, Namibia’s capital city. “The roads are generally good and quiet, so it’s very popular with self-drivers. The landscape is absolutely stunning, and of course the wildlife is outstanding.”

As I sit down to an al-fresco breakfast beside the waterhole, a leggy heron stands completely still near the middle of the water, hunting. “You won’t believe me while you see him out there, but this waterhole is actually really deep,” butler Ivaz Tjaimi says as he serves a platter laden with homemade pastries, and salmon, cheeses and artisanal cold cuts. “There’s a drop-off close to the heron, and when the elephants go in they’re completely submerged in the water.”

I linger over my morning meal, waiting. The elephants don’t make an appearance, but giraffe do ­– and I wrap up breakfast with an espresso in the ground-level hide beneath Camp Kala’s intimate bar, watching these lanky creatures go about that awkward, slow-motion dance as they prepare to drink. Front legs step out sideways, the body sways and stability seems to almost falter as the head drops down to the water.

“May I get you anything else?” Ivaz asks as a family of warthog trots down to join the giraffe.

I’ve been meaning to ask, I say, what does ‘Onguma’ mean?

Ivaz smiles. It comes from the local Oshivambo language, he tells me, and means “a place you never want to leave”. Kala, he adds, is an abbreviation of the Oshivambo word “kalapo” which means “to stay”.



”In that case,” I say, settling back into my chair, “may I have another espresso please…”

Until next time

Narina x

