Sometime on Friday: this was us, exploring the Northern Drakensberg Nature Reserve on horseback.

Dear NE-One

I’m sending you here a few little pieces of quiet. The photos were taken over the past handful of days, while Mark and I traversed exquisite grassland on foot and on horseback – and are proof of what can happen when you search for stories often hidden behind hesitation.

Late on Tuesday afternoon an editor sent me the final details I needed to get working on a Drakensberg feature I’d pitched back in September. My deadline, it turned out, is unexpectedly tight and so by lunchtime on Wednesday Mark and I were driving up to KwaZulu-Natal’s Northern Drakensberg – without any plans other than to have dinner with a university friend whose family runs the magnificent Montusi Mountain Lodge.

Fast-forward a few hours and she’d worked magic. Not only had she set up stays for us at Montusi, Greenfire Drakensberg Lodge and The Cavern, and invited us to experience the wild offerings at All Out Adventures – but she’d magically, gently, coaxed me way out of my comfort zone and onto the back of a horse… and the days since have been a happy blur of traversing landscapes so exquisite they hardly seem real.

I’ll tell you more about the Northern Drakensberg Nature Reserve in the coming weeks. I need to settle now into an afternoon of feature writing (did I tell you my deadline is tight?) – but first wanted to share with you some of the photographs I snapped mostly from horseback these past few happy days. I hope they bring some stillness to your world.

