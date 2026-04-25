Dear NE-One

The quickest of notes from the hills of Castile y León to say hello, that all is well and that I am truly, deeply happy.

I have walked by moonlight and watched sunrise from the trail; I have made new friends (and a few blisters), and found comfort in solitude, and joy in the open road. With 850km behind me (and about 400km still to go), my gratitude for this time on the trail is immense.

A few photos below, as well as a map to show you where I am, and where I’m still to go.

If you’d like to follow my walk through the private WhatsApp group I’ve set up (and through doing so, support a girl’s high-school education), I’d love to have you join me there - you’ll find the details here). I’m posting a video and a few pics every two or three days.

Until next time

Narina x