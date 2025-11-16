Me, falling for Cusco (and Thomas the llama), plus a ‘family portrait’ with Mark, Thomas and Bavianca :)

Dear NE-One

As this message drops into your inbox I will, if all goes well, be walking through Inti Punku, the Sun Gate, and arriving at the fabled sanctuary of Machu Picchu via the ancient Inca Trail.

Mark and I have spent the past two weeks in Cusco, a city I’ve completely fallen for – its streets, framed with history, captivate me, and I look forward to telling you more about it soon.

I’ll be in touch when I’m back online, with stories and photos from the trail.

Until then,

Narina x

PS Next year Mark and I will be hosting the Quiet Camino, a walk along 120km of one of Spain’s least-known pilgrim trails. You can read more about it here

