A note from the road – almost

A quick hello from that post-deadline haze

This was home, and office, for a few days recently.

Dear NE-One

This isn’t a note about travel because, although I have a bag half-packed, a flight scheduled and some very exciting plans up my sleeve, I can’t seem to move my mind much further from where I am right now.

I submitted a book yesterday and, through the post-deadline haze, my brain can’t see much further than my eyes can take me.

Finishing a book is an odd thing. For months it fills almost every corner of your thoughts; it follows you on walks, wakes you up at 2am and punctuates conversations. And then suddenly, with the click of a button, it’s gone. Not finished, exactly – there will still be emails and edits and conversations and all the work that comes after – but this work, this thing that has taken shape in your mind, is no longer yours entirely. Not that this book was ever really mine to begin with.

Anyway, today is one of those brain-fog days. My desk – our round dining room table – still has my notebook open on the ‘to do’ page. (They’re all to-do pages, really.) Notes are piled in unexpected places, and I need to retrace my working spots to gather them all. The floor upstairs; our book nook; that bag I took when we camped in the mountains.

Mark and I leave home this week and will be on the road again. But today my world is no bigger than these scattered notes and this foggy mind catching up with itself.

The travel stories will come soon enough, and I look forward to telling you about what’s coming up next. Here’s a clue: it involves walking shoes – and no, I’m not talking about Quiet Camino. (Our May walk is fully booked, but we do still have some spaces available in June. Drop me a line here if you’d like more info.)

Until next time,

Narina x

